Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked best in the field.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.