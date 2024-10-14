PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Stephan Jaeger hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a second-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Jaeger has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Jaeger last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20224466-72-67-68-11
    10/7/2021MC72-69-1
    11/1/2018MC72-70E

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished in the top five once.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 315.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.612 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.550 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 23rd, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.073.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has registered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23310.1315.3
    Greens in Regulation %10166.09%69.75%
    Putts Per Round5528.7129.1
    Par Breakers3725.76%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.01%10.80%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
    • Currently, Jaeger sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3270.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.073-1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2200.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0151.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4891.550

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.