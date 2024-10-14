Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a second-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last four trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Jaeger has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Jaeger last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, finishing 44th with a score of 11-under.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Jaeger's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|44
|66-72-67-68
|-11
|10/7/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|11/1/2018
|MC
|72-70
|E
Jaeger's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished in the top five once.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 315.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.612 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.550 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 23rd, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.073.
- On the greens, Jaeger has registered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|310.1
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.09%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.71
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.76%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.01%
|10.80%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
- Currently, Jaeger sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked best in the field.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.327
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.073
|-1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.220
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.015
|1.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.489
|1.550
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.