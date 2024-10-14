PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Seamus Power posted an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Power at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Power has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Power last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Power's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022MC69-70-3
    10/7/20212166-68-69-67-14
    11/1/2018MC75-75+8

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Power has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 1.205 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 5.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power owns a 0.277 mark (47th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Power's -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.76% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.4311.7
    Greens in Regulation %6867.58%71.94%
    Putts Per Round7228.8028.6
    Par Breakers15321.76%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.55%9.44%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • With 703 points, Power currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.903), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0271.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2772.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0700.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0241.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3515.851

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.