Seamus Power betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that tournament.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.903), which ranked eighth in the field.