Seamus Power betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Seamus Power posted an 11th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Power has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Power last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Power's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|10/7/2021
|21
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|11/1/2018
|MC
|75-75
|+8
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 1.205 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 5.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power owns a 0.277 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 21.76% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.4
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|67.58%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.76%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.55%
|9.44%
Power's best finishes
- Power has played 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- With 703 points, Power currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.903), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.027
|1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.277
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.070
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.024
|1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.351
|5.851
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.