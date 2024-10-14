Scott Piercy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Scott Piercy of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 54th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Piercy's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Piercy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|10/6/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|10/7/2021
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|10/8/2020
|19
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|11/1/2018
|10
|69-68-68-65
|-14
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Piercy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has an average of -2.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -0.939 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.73
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.59%
|10.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.939
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
