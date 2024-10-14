PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Scott Piercy of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 54th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Piercy's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Piercy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234269-70-66-69-10
    10/6/2022MC71-75+4
    10/7/2021MC72-68-2
    10/8/20201968-65-67-68-16
    10/3/2019MC70-71-1
    11/1/20181069-68-68-65-14

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Piercy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has an average of -2.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of -0.939 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.1301.7
    Greens in Regulation %-72.22%75.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.7330.5
    Par Breakers-24.07%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.59%10.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.939

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M Open3769-67-73-68-716
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5467-70-69-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.