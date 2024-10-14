Scott Piercy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 52nd.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Piercy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has an average of -2.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.