Samuel Stevens betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 37th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Stevens finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Stevens' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 1.374 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.325 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.328 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.3
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|68.80%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.76
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.50%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.54%
|12.35%
Stevens' best finishes
- While Stevens has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- With 436 points, Stevens currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.325
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.328
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.132
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.347
|1.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.477
|0.820
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.