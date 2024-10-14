PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 37th-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Stevens finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Stevens' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234667-68-75-65-9

    Stevens' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Stevens has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.374 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.325 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.3 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.328 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43307.3307.7
    Greens in Regulation %4268.80%69.44%
    Putts Per Round6228.7629.1
    Par Breakers2426.50%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.54%12.35%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • While Stevens has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • With 436 points, Stevens currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3250.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.328-1.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1320.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3471.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4770.820

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.