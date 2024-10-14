Samuel Stevens betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.