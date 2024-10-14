Sami Valimaki betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 54th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Valimaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.

Valimaki has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.