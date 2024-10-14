Sami Valimaki betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his most recent tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Valimaki's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -2.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 101st, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki has a -0.046 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.23%
|41.27%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.59%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|16.46%
|14.68%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Valimaki has 418 points, placing him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.469 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762). That ranked third in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.146
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.046
|-2.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.246
|-1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.117
|0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.029
|-2.844
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
