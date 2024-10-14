PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his most recent tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Valimaki has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Valimaki has an average of 0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging -2.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Valimaki .

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 101st, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki has a -0.046 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101299.8305.7
    Greens in Regulation %12665.23%41.27%
    Putts Per Round6728.7827.8
    Par Breakers7424.59%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance15316.46%14.68%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Valimaki has 418 points, placing him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Valimaki put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.469 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762). That ranked third in the field.
    • Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.146-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.046-2.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.246-1.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1170.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.029-2.844

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6370-68-68-74-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.