Sam Ryder betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder shot 12-under and took 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryder has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In 2023, Ryder finished 28th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Ryder's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|10/6/2022
|28
|65-69-70-67
|-13
|10/7/2021
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|10/8/2020
|MC
|73-64
|-5
|10/3/2019
|18
|65-67-64-73
|-15
|11/1/2018
|3
|66-71-66-62
|-19
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Ryder finished 40th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -1.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -2.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.354 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 150th, while his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder has a 0.361 mark (30th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|293.3
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.46%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.10
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.57%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.17%
|13.43%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 45.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Ryder sits 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.354
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.361
|1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.223
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.072
|-1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.288
|-2.639
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.