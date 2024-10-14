Sam Ryder betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.