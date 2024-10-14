PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, S.H. Kim carded a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open trying to improve on that finish.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 20-under.
    • Kim last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC73-70+1
    10/6/2022465-69-64-66-20

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 65th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kim has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -5.223 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.634 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 25.22% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63304.1312.5
    Greens in Regulation %17461.24%62.30%
    Putts Per Round1028.0028.8
    Par Breakers5325.22%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance14515.96%18.65%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Kim, who has 346 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.202-0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.634-5.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.158-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4971.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.182-5.223

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.