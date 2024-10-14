S.H. Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.