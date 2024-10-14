S.H. Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, S.H. Kim carded a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Kim has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 20-under.
- Kim last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|10/6/2022
|4
|65-69-64-66
|-20
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 65th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kim has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.279 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -5.223 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.634 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 61.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 25.22% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.1
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|61.24%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.22%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|15.96%
|18.65%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Kim, who has 346 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.854. In that event, he finished 67th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.202
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.634
|-5.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.158
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.497
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.182
|-5.223
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.