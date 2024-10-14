Ryan Palmer betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.