Ryan Palmer betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Palmer last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Palmer's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|10/7/2021
|MC
|69-73
|E
|10/8/2020
|34
|67-66-70-68
|-13
|10/3/2019
|37
|70-66-67-68
|-13
|11/1/2018
|7
|71-65-65-68
|-15
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.451 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.45%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.16
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.51%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.84%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.451
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
