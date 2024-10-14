PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Palmer's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Palmer last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Palmer's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC71-69-2
    10/6/2022MC69-72-1
    10/7/2021MC69-73E
    10/8/20203467-66-70-68-13
    10/3/20193770-66-67-68-13
    11/1/2018771-65-65-68-15

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -2.451 in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.9300.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.45%70.49%
    Putts Per Round-29.1629.5
    Par Breakers-22.51%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.84%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 46.7%.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.451

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.