Ryan Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore finished 13th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Moore finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Moore's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|10/6/2022
|28
|68-70-68-65
|-13
|10/7/2021
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|10/3/2019
|13
|69-64-65-69
|-17
|11/1/2018
|36
|73-65-70-66
|-10
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.031 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 165th, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.401.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|288.8
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|68.24%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.43
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.65%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.98%
|12.30%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Moore has 201 points, placing him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.043
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.401
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.211
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.564
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.006
|0.031
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.