3H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore finished 13th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, shooting a 16-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .

    Latest odds for Moore at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Moore finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Moore's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231370-66-65-67-16
    10/6/20222868-70-68-65-13
    10/7/2021MC67-71-4
    10/3/20191369-64-65-69-17
    11/1/20183673-65-70-66-10

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.031 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 165th, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.401.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165288.8297.8
    Greens in Regulation %5068.24%70.63%
    Putts Per Round14329.4329.2
    Par Breakers17120.65%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.98%12.30%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Moore has 201 points, placing him 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.043-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4010.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2110.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.564-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0060.031

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.