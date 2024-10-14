Ryan Moore betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.961, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.