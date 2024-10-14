PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 46th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In the past five years, this is Fox's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fox has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging 2.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox sports a 0.072 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (109th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.8312.8
    Greens in Regulation %11965.48%54.32%
    Putts Per Round11229.1129.3
    Par Breakers10923.65%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.00%8.95%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
    • As of now, Fox has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.678. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1211.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0720.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.277-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2690.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1852.822

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.