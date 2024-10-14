3H AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 46th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Fox at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In the past five years, this is Fox's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging 2.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Fox .
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.8 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox sports a 0.072 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (109th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.8
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|65.48%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.11
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.65%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.00%
|8.95%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has played 23 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 69.6%.
- As of now, Fox has accumulated 377 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.678. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.121
|1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.072
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.277
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.269
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.185
|2.822
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.