PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Brehm's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Brehm missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Brehm's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC76-68+2
    10/6/2022MC75-70+3
    10/3/2019MC71-70-1

    Brehm's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm is averaging -0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -2.010 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 37th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 165th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.585, while he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.89%.
    • On the greens, Brehm's -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.80 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 22.89% of the time (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37308.2319.8
    Greens in Regulation %13264.89%73.89%
    Putts Per Round16529.8030.8
    Par Breakers12922.89%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance16918.33%13.33%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 162 points, Brehm currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 30th in the field at 0.744. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0790.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.585-0.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.558-1.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.321-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.385-2.010

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.