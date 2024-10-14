Ryan Brehm betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Brehm's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Brehm missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Brehm's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|10/6/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|10/3/2019
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Brehm's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 319.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -0.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -2.010 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 37th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 165th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.585, while he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.89%.
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.80 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 22.89% of the time (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.2
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.89%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.80
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.89%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|18.33%
|13.33%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 162 points, Brehm currently ranks 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 30th in the field at 0.744. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.079
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.585
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.558
|-1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.321
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.385
|-2.010
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
