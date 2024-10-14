Ryan Brehm betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.935 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.269.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 30th in the field at 0.744. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).