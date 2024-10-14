Roger Sloan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180. He finished 61st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.