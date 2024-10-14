Roger Sloan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, Roger Sloan carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over Sloan's last three visits to the the Shriners Children's Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2021, Sloan failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Sloan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|10/3/2019
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|11/1/2018
|MC
|73-68
|-1
Sloan's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has finished in the top 20 once.
- Sloan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.997 in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.017, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.1
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.82%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.88
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.66%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.66%
|11.73%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 55% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Sloan has 109 points, ranking him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180. He finished 61st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.320
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.017
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.161
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.252
|1.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.110
|0.997
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-65-69
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|66-67-72-74
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.