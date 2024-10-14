PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Black Desert Championship, Roger Sloan carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over Sloan's last three visits to the the Shriners Children's Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2021, Sloan failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Sloan's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/7/2021MC71-69-2
    10/3/2019MC73-66-3
    11/1/2018MC73-68-1

    Sloan's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Sloan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sloan has an average of 0.997 in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.017, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
    • On the greens, Sloan's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.1296.5
    Greens in Regulation %6267.82%69.44%
    Putts Per Round7828.8828.4
    Par Breakers10823.66%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.66%11.73%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 55% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Sloan has 109 points, ranking him 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.239.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.180. He finished 61st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.320-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0170.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.161-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2521.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1100.997

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-69-70-70-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5367-68-73-70-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-65-65-69-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-68-71-73-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6169-69-69-72-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6166-67-72-74-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.