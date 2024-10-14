Robby Shelton betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Shelton has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Shelton's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|10/6/2022
|15
|68-63-68-70
|-15
|10/8/2020
|34
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|10/3/2019
|42
|69-68-67-68
|-12
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Shelton finished 67th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shelton is averaging -2.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.560 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a -0.144 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 24.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|291.9
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.90%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.10%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.59%
|14.81%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Shelton ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings with 207 points.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.319 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.560
|-1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.144
|-2.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.394
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.014
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.323
|-2.835
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
