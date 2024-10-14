Robby Shelton betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.319 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).