Robby Shelton betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Shelton has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Shelton's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-69-1
    10/6/20221568-63-68-70-15
    10/8/20203467-67-68-69-13
    10/3/20194269-68-67-68-12

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Shelton finished 67th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shelton is averaging -2.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.560 ranks 165th on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton owns a -0.144 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 24.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155291.9298.2
    Greens in Regulation %16462.90%62.04%
    Putts Per Round2228.3228.6
    Par Breakers9324.10%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.59%14.81%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Shelton ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings with 207 points.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.319 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Shelton put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.252 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.929, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.560-1.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.144-2.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3940.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0140.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.323-2.835

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.