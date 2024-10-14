Rickie Fowler betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.989.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.