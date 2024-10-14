Rickie Fowler betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last tournament at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rickie Fowler carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Fowler has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 17-under.
- Fowler missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2022.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Fowler's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|10/7/2021
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|10/8/2020
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|11/1/2018
|4
|68-67-69-63
|-17
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler has an average of 3.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 1.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.278 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.250, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.37%.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 89th on TOUR this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 56th. He has broken par 21.18% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.1
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|63.37%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.72
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|165
|21.18%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.02%
|14.20%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler, who has played 21 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- With 374 points, Fowler currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 3.989.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.143), which ranked second in the field.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.278
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.250
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.030
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.023
|3.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.535
|1.766
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.