3H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 21st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Hoey's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -0.875 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.591 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.106 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 70.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 24.43% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.4313.0
    Greens in Regulation %2170.02%73.61%
    Putts Per Round14329.4329.8
    Par Breakers8224.43%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.73%10.00%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5911.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1060.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.117-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.368-0.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2120.895

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.