Richard Hoey betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.