Richard Hoey betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 21st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Hoey's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 43rd.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -0.875 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.591 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.106 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 70.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 24.43% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.4
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.02%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.43
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.43%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.73%
|10.00%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 4.691 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.591
|1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.106
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.117
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.368
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.212
|0.895
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
