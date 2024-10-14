Rafael Campos betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Campos' first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75.00% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos is averaging 0.847 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.209 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.177, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.22%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 24.56% of the time (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.7
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.22%
|52.38%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.56
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.56%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|16.89%
|11.90%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 38.1%.
- Currently, Campos has 188 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.209
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.177
|1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.348
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.154
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.533
|1.026
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
