3H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course when he tees off in Las Vegas for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open .

    Latest odds for Campos at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Campos' first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75.00% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos is averaging 0.847 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.209 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.177, while he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.22%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.56 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd. He has broken par 24.56% of the time (76th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.7308.6
    Greens in Regulation %3569.22%52.38%
    Putts Per Round15329.5630.2
    Par Breakers7624.56%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance16016.89%11.90%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 38.1%.
    • Currently, Campos has 188 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.209-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1771.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.348-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1540.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.5331.026

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.