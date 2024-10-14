PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Pierceson Coody has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -2.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.404.
    • On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19311.4317.3
    Greens in Regulation %6467.76%71.18%
    Putts Per Round7528.8229.6
    Par Breakers5625.17%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.48%14.24%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 56.5%.
    • As of now, Coody has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.879 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0480.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.404-1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.237-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.487-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.107-2.179

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.