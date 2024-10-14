Pierceson Coody betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Coody's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Coody has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -2.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.404.
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|311.4
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.76%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.17%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.48%
|14.24%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 56.5%.
- As of now, Coody has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.879 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.720.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.048
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.404
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.237
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.487
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.107
|-2.179
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.