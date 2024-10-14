Peter Malnati betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Peter Malnati enters play in Las Vegas seeking better results Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Black Desert Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Malnati has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Malnati's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|10/7/2021
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|10/8/2020
|5
|66-62-71-66
|-19
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/1/2018
|15
|70-66-67-68
|-13
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -2.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.615 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a -0.260 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|297.9
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|61.84%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.62
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.30%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|16.83%
|12.96%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- With 794 points, Malnati currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.615
|-2.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.260
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.070
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.275
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.530
|-2.938
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
