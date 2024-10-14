Peter Malnati betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).