3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Peter Malnati enters play in Las Vegas seeking better results Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Malnati has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Malnati's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-76+6
    10/7/2021MC67-74-1
    10/8/2020566-62-71-66-19
    10/3/2019MC70-72E
    11/1/20181570-66-67-68-13

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -2.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.615 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati owns a -0.260 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118297.9307.8
    Greens in Regulation %17261.84%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4828.6229.4
    Par Breakers14522.30%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance15816.83%12.96%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • With 794 points, Malnati currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 3.664 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.615-2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.260-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0700.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.275-1.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.530-2.938

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.