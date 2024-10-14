Paul Barjon betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Barjon is playing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barjon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 323.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging 1.046 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -2.507 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks ninth, while his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.881.
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.7
|323.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|63.41%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.59
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.00%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.87%
|14.35%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 22.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Barjon has accumulated 92 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.808. He finished 67th in that event.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.727 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.488 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.343). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.090
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.881
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.849
|-1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.029
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.669
|-2.507
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-73-67-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.