Paul Barjon betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Barjon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 14-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Paul Barjon has averaged 323.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Barjon is averaging 1.046 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.