Patton Kizzire betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.

Kizzire is averaging 1.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.