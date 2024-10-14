PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patton Kizzire betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Patton Kizzire hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 43rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Kizzire has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Kizzire finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234670-66-69-70-9
    10/6/20227567-69-71-74-3
    10/7/2021MC68-74E
    10/8/20202467-68-65-69-15
    10/3/20194266-67-70-69-12

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging 1.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.781 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.060 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.492.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 27.06% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75302.7307.9
    Greens in Regulation %472.43%72.92%
    Putts Per Round11229.1128.7
    Par Breakers1527.06%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance712.14%10.07%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Kizzire sits 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.060-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.4921.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0831.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1011.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4143.781

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.