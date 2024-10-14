Patton Kizzire betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Patton Kizzire hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 43rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Kizzire has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- Kizzire finished 46th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Kizzire's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|10/6/2022
|75
|67-69-71-74
|-3
|10/7/2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|10/8/2020
|24
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|10/3/2019
|42
|66-67-70-69
|-12
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kizzire has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging 1.480 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.781 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.060 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.492.
- On the greens, Kizzire has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 27.06% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|302.7
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.43%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.11
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.06%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.14%
|10.07%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Kizzire sits 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.060
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.492
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.083
|1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.101
|1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.414
|3.781
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.