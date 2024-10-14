Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Patrick Fishburn missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Fishburn is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 1.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fishburn is averaging 4.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.604 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.153. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.63%.
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 63rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd. He has broken par 24.49% of the time (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|309.3
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.63%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.49%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.35%
|10.42%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times (42.9%).
- With 384 points, Fishburn currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882). That ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.604
|1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.153
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.143
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.456
|4.108
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.