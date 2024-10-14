Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882). That ranked third in the field.