Norman Xiong betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Xiong has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Xiong has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.

Norman Xiong has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.