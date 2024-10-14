Norman Xiong betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a 63rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his last competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Xiong's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Xiong has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Xiong has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- Norman Xiong has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Xiong is averaging -0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.34%
|62.12%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.06%
|23.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.38%
|10.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut four times (28.6%).
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.657
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
