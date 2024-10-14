PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a 63rd-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Xiong's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Xiong has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Xiong has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Norman Xiong has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Xiong is averaging -0.657 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Xiong .

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.0313.4
    Greens in Regulation %-64.34%62.12%
    Putts Per Round-29.0030.2
    Par Breakers-27.06%23.74%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.38%10.61%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut four times (28.6%).

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.657

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.