PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Nico Echavarria enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Echavarria has entered the Shriners Children's Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC67-74-1

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 2.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.109.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.1305.8
    Greens in Regulation %4068.89%54.17%
    Putts Per Round12429.1929.0
    Par Breakers927.46%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.56%12.15%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.797.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.071-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1091.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.012-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0760.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2682.114

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.