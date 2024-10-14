Nico Echavarria betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Putting.