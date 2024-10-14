Nico Echavarria betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his last tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Echavarria has entered the Shriners Children's Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Echavarria's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|67-74
|-1
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 2.114 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 117th on TOUR with a mark of -0.109.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.1
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.89%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.19
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|9
|27.46%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.56%
|12.15%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 57.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Echavarria sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.797.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.071
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.109
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.012
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.076
|0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.268
|2.114
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.