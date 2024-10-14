Nick Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.781 mark ranked in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.