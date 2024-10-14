PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Taylor's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231365-67-69-67-16
    10/6/2022MC73-70+1
    10/7/20214765-69-73-69-8
    10/8/2020MC68-71-3
    10/3/20192963-69-69-69-14
    11/1/20183672-67-65-70-10

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.050 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.156 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.85%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 60th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (68th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.1302.6
    Greens in Regulation %15163.85%52.08%
    Putts Per Round6028.7529.6
    Par Breakers6824.81%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance16217.12%13.54%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 68%.
    • Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.781 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1560.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.223-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.051-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.047-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.166-0.461

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.