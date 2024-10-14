Nick Taylor betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last eight trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|10/6/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|10/7/2021
|47
|65-69-73-69
|-8
|10/8/2020
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|10/3/2019
|29
|63-69-69-69
|-14
|11/1/2018
|36
|72-67-65-70
|-10
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -0.050 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.156 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.85%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 60th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (68th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.1
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|63.85%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.75
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|68
|24.81%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.12%
|13.54%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 68%.
- Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.781 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.156
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.223
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.051
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.047
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.166
|-0.461
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
