Nick Hardy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.