Nick Hardy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy shot 7-under and finished 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hardy has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hardy finished 55th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|10/6/2022
|44
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|11/1/2018
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 3.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a 0.235 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (95th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.2
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.14%
|78.61%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.90
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.03%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.42%
|11.39%
Hardy's best finishes
- Although Hardy hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
- Currently, Hardy sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.278
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.235
|2.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.402
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.127
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.016
|3.495
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.