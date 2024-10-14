PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy shot 7-under and finished 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hardy has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hardy finished 55th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20235569-67-77-64-7
    10/6/20224467-69-69-68-11
    11/1/2018MC75-69+2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 3.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.2 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a 0.235 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.90. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (95th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57305.2315.2
    Greens in Regulation %971.14%78.61%
    Putts Per Round16829.9029.9
    Par Breakers9524.03%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.42%11.39%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Although Hardy hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times (70.8%).
    • Currently, Hardy sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2781.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2352.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.402-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.127-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0163.495

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.