Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Nicholas Lindheim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He finished 28th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Lindheim last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Lindheim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Lindheim finished 48th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.6
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.66
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.53%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.15%
|9.72%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut two times (13.3%).
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.073
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.