Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lindheim finished 48th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting.