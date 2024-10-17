PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He finished 28th at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lindheim at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Lindheim last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 12-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Lindheim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232870-67-65-70-12
    10/6/2022MC69-73E

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lindheim finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Lindheim finished 48th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lindheim .

    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.6303.1
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%68.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.6629.6
    Par Breakers-21.53%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.15%9.72%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut two times (13.3%).

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.073

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4868-70-70-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.