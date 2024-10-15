Neal Shipley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Shipley has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Shipley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Neal Shipley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Shipley is averaging -0.723 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.