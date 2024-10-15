Neal Shipley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Neal Shipley hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 after a 13th-place finish in the Procore Championship in his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In the past five years, this is Shipley's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Shipley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Neal Shipley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley is averaging -0.723 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley is averaging 3.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.66%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.46
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.50%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.38%
|11.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's best finishes
- Shipley has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.881
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shipley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|71-76-80-73
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-69-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.