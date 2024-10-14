PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nate Lashley hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 61st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Lashley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Lashley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234271-65-69-69-10
    10/6/2022MC71-71E
    10/7/20213567-69-71-66-11
    10/8/20205263-67-69-75-10
    10/3/20196267-68-70-71-8

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 58th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lashley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lashley is averaging -2.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 147th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.145 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147293.5297.3
    Greens in Regulation %4668.30%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12129.1729.7
    Par Breakers9923.95%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.98%10.76%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Although Lashley has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Lashley, who has 393 points, currently ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.236-1.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1450.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.172-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.042-1.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.123-2.120

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.