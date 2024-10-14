Nate Lashley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 58th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Lashley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting.