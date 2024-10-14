Nate Lashley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Nate Lashley hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 61st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Lashley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Lashley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|10/6/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|10/7/2021
|35
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|10/8/2020
|52
|63-67-69-75
|-10
|10/3/2019
|62
|67-68-70-71
|-8
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lashley has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lashley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lashley is averaging -2.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 this season (140th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 147th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.145 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|293.5
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.30%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.17
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.95%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.98%
|10.76%
Lashley's best finishes
- Although Lashley has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Lashley, who has 393 points, currently ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.236
|-1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.145
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.042
|-1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.123
|-2.120
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.