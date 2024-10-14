Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 324.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.