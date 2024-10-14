Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last tournament, Michael Thorbjornsen missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 324.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.944 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.8
|324.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.89%
|67.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.00%
|26.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.944
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
