Michael Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.