Michael Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Michael Kim looks for better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he finished 18th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Kim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Kim finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|10/6/2022
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|10/8/2020
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|10/3/2019
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|11/1/2018
|MC
|70-72
|E
Kim's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.179 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.267 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 57th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.246, while he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.06%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 26.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.0
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.06%
|69.19%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.91
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.41%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.85%
|13.64%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 325 points, Kim currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.349
|-1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.246
|1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.029
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.019
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.093
|-1.267
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.