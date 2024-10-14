PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Michael Kim betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Michael Kim looks for better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he finished 18th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Kim has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231870-69-65-65-15
    10/6/2022MC75-74+7
    10/8/2020MC72-66-4
    10/3/2019MC71-70-1
    11/1/2018MC70-72E

    Kim's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kim has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.179 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.267 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 57th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.246, while he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.06%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 26.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.0309.4
    Greens in Regulation %3769.06%69.19%
    Putts Per Round8328.9129.4
    Par Breakers2626.41%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.85%13.64%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 325 points, Kim currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking in the field at 1.410. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 2.549. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.349-1.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2461.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.029-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.019-1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.093-1.267

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.