Maverick McNealy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy placed 10th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, McNealy has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he finished 10th after posting a score of 17-under.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
McNealy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|10
|64-68-71-64
|-17
|10/7/2021
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|10/8/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|10/3/2019
|37
|65-69-69-68
|-13
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 2.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 66th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.156, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.07%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.9
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.07%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.07
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.89%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.26%
|10.76%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, McNealy has compiled 808 points, which ranks him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.346
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.156
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.371
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.367
|1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.929
|2.207
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.