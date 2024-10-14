PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Maverick McNealy placed 10th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2022, shooting a 17-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, McNealy has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he finished 10th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    McNealy's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20221064-68-71-64-17
    10/7/2021MC70-68-4
    10/8/2020MC72-69-1
    10/3/20193765-69-69-68-13

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.232 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 2.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 66th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 124th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.156, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.07%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.9303.5
    Greens in Regulation %10266.07%69.79%
    Putts Per Round1328.0728.7
    Par Breakers6424.89%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.26%10.76%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, McNealy has compiled 808 points, which ranks him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3460.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.156-0.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3711.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3671.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9292.207

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.