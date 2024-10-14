3H AGO
Matti Schmid betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Matti Schmid looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he placed 26th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Schmid at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Schmid has played the Shriners Children's Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 26th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Schmid's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Schmid has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid is averaging 1.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.889 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.016 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.3
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.20%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.28
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.12%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.62%
|10.28%
Schmid's best finishes
- While Schmid has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Schmid has 283 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.975.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.210
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.016
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.270
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.200
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.124
|2.889
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.