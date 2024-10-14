Matti Schmid betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Schmid has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.

Schmid is averaging 1.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.