3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Matti Schmid looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he placed 26th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Schmid has played the Shriners Children's Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 26th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Schmid's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20232665-69-74-63-13

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Schmid has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schmid is averaging 1.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.889 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.016 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36308.3317.8
    Greens in Regulation %3669.20%60.56%
    Putts Per Round13329.2829.6
    Par Breakers1327.12%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.62%10.28%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • While Schmid has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Schmid has 283 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.975.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2101.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0161.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.270-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2001.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1242.889

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.