Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He finished 42nd at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- NeSmith's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 16-under, over his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
NeSmith's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|10/6/2022
|2
|68-66-63-66
|-21
|10/7/2021
|14
|69-67-65-68
|-15
|10/8/2020
|8
|66-68-64-68
|-18
|10/3/2019
|18
|67-68-65-69
|-15
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.021 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.001, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 30.05 putts-per-round average ranks 172nd. He has broken par 21.35% of the time (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|298.6
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.66%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|30.05
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.35%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.15%
|12.30%
NeSmith's best finishes
- While NeSmith hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times (45.8%).
- As of now, NeSmith has collected 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.021
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.001
|0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.235
|-1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.391
|-0.209
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
