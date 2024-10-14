Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

NeSmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting.