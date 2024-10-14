PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. He finished 42nd at the par-71 TPC Summerlin in 2023.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 16-under, over his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20234269-69-65-71-10
    10/6/2022268-66-63-66-21
    10/7/20211469-67-65-68-15
    10/8/2020866-68-64-68-18
    10/3/20191867-68-65-69-15

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • NeSmith is averaging -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.021 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.001, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 30.05 putts-per-round average ranks 172nd. He has broken par 21.35% of the time (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112298.6307.8
    Greens in Regulation %1570.66%77.78%
    Putts Per Round17230.0531.2
    Par Breakers16121.35%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.15%12.30%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • While NeSmith hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 11 times (45.8%).
    • As of now, NeSmith has collected 293 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.042 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0210.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0010.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.235-1.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.391-0.209

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.