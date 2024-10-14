Matt McCarty betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

McCarty has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-five finishes over his last five events.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.

Matt McCarty has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 2.560 Strokes Gained: Putting.