3H AGO
Matt McCarty betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty is a part of the field for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin.
Latest odds for McCarty at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-five finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 2.560 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarty is averaging 6.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on McCarty .
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.