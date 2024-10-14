Matt Kuchar betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that event.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he put up a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.