Matt Kuchar betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Matt Kuchar looks for better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after he placed 35th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2021.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Kuchar's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kuchar finished 35th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2021).
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Kuchar's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|35
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|10/8/2020
|34
|67-66-72-66
|-13
|11/1/2018
|57
|68-69-70-71
|-6
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar is averaging 0.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 4.166 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.242 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.5 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar has a -0.209 average that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 21.00% of the time (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|288.5
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|64.31%
|79.86%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.66
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.00%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.94%
|8.33%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Kuchar ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings with 382 points.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he put up a 3.091 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.242
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.209
|3.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.184
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.428
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.161
|4.166
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
