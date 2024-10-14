3H AGO
Martin Laird betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Martin Laird looks for a better result in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Summerlin in 2023.
Latest odds for Laird at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Laird has played the Shriners Children's Open eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 16-under, and his average finish has been 25th.
- Laird missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Laird's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|10/6/2022
|37
|66-69-68-69
|-12
|10/7/2021
|11
|67-68-67-66
|-16
|10/8/2020
|1
|65-63-65-68
|-32
|10/3/2019
|48
|68-65-71-69
|-11
|11/1/2018
|28
|67-68-71-67
|-11
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Martin Laird has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging -0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging -1.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.0 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.350. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.01%.
- On the greens, Laird has registered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 23.08% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|291.0
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.01%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.03
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.08%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.31%
|13.89%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Laird has accumulated 196 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.382
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.350
|-1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.366
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.119
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.246
|-1.990
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
