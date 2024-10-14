Martin Laird betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.889 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.