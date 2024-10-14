PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    At the Black Desert Championship, Mark Hubbard struggled, failing to make the cut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He is seeking a better outcome in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Hubbard has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Hubbard last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC75-65-2
    10/6/20222869-66-70-66-13
    10/7/20214469-68-67-71-9
    10/8/2020MC70-67-5
    10/3/20194268-69-66-69-12

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 62nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -2.236 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.240 mark (59th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (84th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142294.4300.1
    Greens in Regulation %8866.73%69.05%
    Putts Per Round6728.7829.7
    Par Breakers8424.36%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.26%14.68%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 84%.
    • Hubbard, who has 737 points, currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0270.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2400.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.022-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.014-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.230-2.236

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.