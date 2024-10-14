Mark Hubbard betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
At the Black Desert Championship, Mark Hubbard struggled, failing to make the cut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He is seeking a better outcome in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Hubbard has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- Hubbard last participated in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|10/6/2022
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|10/7/2021
|44
|69-68-67-71
|-9
|10/8/2020
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|10/3/2019
|42
|68-69-66-69
|-12
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 62nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of -2.236 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.240 mark (59th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (84th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|294.4
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.73%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.36%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.26%
|14.68%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 84%.
- Hubbard, who has 737 points, currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.027
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.240
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.022
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.014
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.230
|-2.236
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.