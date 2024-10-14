Luke List betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).

List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.