3H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Luke List will aim to build upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 15-under and finished 18th at TPC Summerlin.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, List has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • List finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    List's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231865-68-69-67-15
    10/7/2021MC72-67-3
    10/8/2020MC68-71-3
    10/3/20191370-66-63-68-17

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five events, List finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • List finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -2.056 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 63rd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.086, while he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.58%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63304.1313.6
    Greens in Regulation %9166.58%68.98%
    Putts Per Round14529.4430.3
    Par Breakers11923.10%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.08%15.28%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 601 points, List currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.005-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.086-1.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.320-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.054-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.455-2.056

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.