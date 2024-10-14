Luke List betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, Luke List will aim to build upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 15-under and finished 18th at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last six trips to the Shriners Children's Open, List has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- List finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
List's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|10/7/2021
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|10/8/2020
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|10/3/2019
|13
|70-66-63-68
|-17
List's recent performances
- In his last five events, List finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- List finished 42nd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -2.056 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 63rd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.086, while he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.58%.
- On the greens, List's -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|66.58%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.44
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.10%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.08%
|15.28%
List's best finishes
- Although List has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 601 points, List currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.338. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.005
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.086
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.320
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.054
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.455
|-2.056
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.