Lee Hodges betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.

Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hodges is averaging -2.958 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.