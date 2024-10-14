PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Lee Hodges will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his most recent tournament he finished eighth in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 16-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hodges has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2022, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Hodges' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022MC67-73-2
    10/7/20212766-68-68-70-12

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -2.958 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -1.936 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.354 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.26 putts per round (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128296.5303.9
    Greens in Regulation %8167.01%75.40%
    Putts Per Round12829.2630.9
    Par Breakers16221.26%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.27%13.49%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • While Hodges has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
    • With 596 points, Hodges currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.756.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.169. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.515 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1091.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3541.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.216-1.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.275-2.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.245-1.936

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.