Lee Hodges betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Lee Hodges will appear Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his most recent tournament he finished eighth in the Black Desert Championship, shooting 16-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hodges has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2022, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Hodges' recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|10/7/2021
|27
|66-68-68-70
|-12
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -2.958 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -1.936 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.354 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.26 putts per round (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|296.5
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.01%
|75.40%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.26
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.26%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.27%
|13.49%
Hodges' best finishes
- While Hodges has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
- With 596 points, Hodges currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.756.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.169. In that event, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.515 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.109
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.354
|1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.216
|-1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.275
|-2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.245
|-1.936
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
