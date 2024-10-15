PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Lanto Griffin finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Griffin has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231364-66-68-70-16
    10/7/2021672-64-64-66-18
    10/8/2020MC69-71-2
    10/3/20191867-65-67-70-15

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.635 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.212 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 73rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.164, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.63%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (172nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.1306.7
    Greens in Regulation %571.63%73.77%
    Putts Per Round17230.0529.8
    Par Breakers6125.00%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.98%9.57%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • With 117 points, Griffin currently ranks 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468. He finished 66th in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.865), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2121.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1640.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.306-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.1980.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1291.635

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.