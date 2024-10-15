Lanto Griffin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last competition at the Black Desert Championship, Lanto Griffin finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 54th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 trying for an improved score.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last five trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Griffin has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 12th.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|10/7/2021
|6
|72-64-64-66
|-18
|10/8/2020
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|10/3/2019
|18
|67-65-67-70
|-15
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 1.635 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.212 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 73rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.164, while he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.63%.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 30.05 putts per round (172nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.1
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.63%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|30.05
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.00%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.98%
|9.57%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- With 117 points, Griffin currently ranks 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished 10th in that event.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468. He finished 66th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.865), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.212
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.164
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.306
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.198
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.129
|1.635
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
