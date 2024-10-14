Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Kurt Kitayama hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Kitayama has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|10/3/2019
|MC
|71-69
|-2
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -1.920 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 4.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.511 mark (13th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.8
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.53%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.20
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.99%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.46%
|12.04%
Kitayama's best finishes
- While Kitayama hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Kitayama, who has 603 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 10.504 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.417
|1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.511
|4.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.054
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.453
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.529
|4.924
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
