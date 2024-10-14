PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kurt Kitayama hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Kitayama has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022MC70-69-3
    10/3/2019MC71-69-2

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -1.920 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 4.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.8 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama sports a 0.511 mark (13th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.8314.1
    Greens in Regulation %7067.53%72.53%
    Putts Per Round12629.2029.7
    Par Breakers14921.99%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.46%12.04%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • While Kitayama hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Kitayama, who has 603 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 10.504 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4171.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5114.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0540.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.453-1.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5294.924

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

