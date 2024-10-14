Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that event).

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 10.504 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.