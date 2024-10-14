3H AGO
Kevin Yu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Kevin Yu enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after shooting 37-under to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Yu's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In 2023, Yu missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Yu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|10/6/2022
|37
|69-68-66-69
|-12
|10/7/2021
|27
|67-67-70-68
|-12
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.501, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 30th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.397. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 28.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.1
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.04%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.79
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.60%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.39%
|13.54%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has played 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
- Currently, Yu sits 90th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 1.993. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.501
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.397
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.335
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.313
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.250
|-1.015
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.