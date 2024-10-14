PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Kevin Yu enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after shooting 37-under to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Yu's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In 2023, Yu missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Yu's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC76-67+1
    10/6/20223769-68-66-69-12
    10/7/20212767-67-70-68-12

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.015 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.501, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 30th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 28th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.397. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 28.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30309.1304.3
    Greens in Regulation %1071.04%51.74%
    Putts Per Round16429.7929.1
    Par Breakers428.60%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.39%13.54%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has played 23 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
    • Currently, Yu sits 90th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.349 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 1.993. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.671 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.501-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.397-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.335-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.3130.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.250-1.015

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.