Kevin Yu betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

Kevin Yu has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.