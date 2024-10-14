Kevin Streelman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Over his last five events, Streelman has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Kevin Streelman has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Streelman is averaging 0.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.