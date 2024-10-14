PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Streelman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Kevin Streelman hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a third-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Streelman's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 6-under, over his last eight appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Streelman missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Streelman's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-73+3
    10/6/20222066-67-69-68-14
    10/7/20214771-66-68-71-8
    10/8/2020MC69-67-6
    10/3/2019MC70-76+4
    11/1/20185170-67-72-67-8

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Streelman has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging 0.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 0.962 in his past five tournaments.
    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 115th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.027, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.08%.
    • On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.1305.5
    Greens in Regulation %5268.08%73.26%
    Putts Per Round12429.1929.9
    Par Breakers9224.11%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.97%11.81%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Streelman, who has 94 points, currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.985.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman posted his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.202). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0331.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.027-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.039-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1460.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1790.962

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

