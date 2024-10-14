Kevin Streelman betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Kevin Streelman hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a third-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Streelman's average finish has been 49th, and his average score 6-under, over his last eight appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Streelman missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Streelman's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|10/6/2022
|20
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|10/7/2021
|47
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|10/8/2020
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|10/3/2019
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|11/1/2018
|51
|70-67-72-67
|-8
Streelman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Streelman has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging 0.562 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of 0.962 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 115th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.027, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.08%.
- On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.1
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|68.08%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.19
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.11%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.97%
|11.81%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Streelman, who has 94 points, currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.985.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman posted his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.202). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.033
|1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.027
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.039
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.146
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.179
|0.962
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
