Kevin Kisner betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kevin Kisner of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship. He'll be after a better result Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Kisner has entered the Shriners Children's Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Kisner's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/7/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kisner has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 282.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -3.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.787 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.603.
- On the greens, Kisner's 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|284.0
|282.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|61.84%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.48
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|172
|20.29%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|19.20%
|19.44%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner, who has participated in 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut five times (25%).
- Kisner, who has 37 points, currently ranks 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 40th in the field at 0.450.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.996.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.652 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.354 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.787
|-2.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.603
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.453
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.080
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.763
|-3.487
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
