Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.078, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 45th in that event.