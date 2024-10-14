Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2018.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Dougherty missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2018.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Dougherty's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/1/2018
|MC
|68-73
|-1
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -2.718 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging -4.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.823 this season, which ranks second on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.452. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.98, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.9
|325.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.02%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.98
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.08%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.85%
|15.74%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has participated in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.078, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.823
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.452
|-1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.375
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.400
|-2.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.404
|-4.093
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|67-74-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.