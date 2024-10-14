PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Dougherty missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2018.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Dougherty's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/1/2018MC68-73-1

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 325.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -2.718 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty is averaging -4.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.823 this season, which ranks second on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 158th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.452. Additionally, he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.98, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3317.9325.1
    Greens in Regulation %3869.02%69.91%
    Putts Per Round17129.9831.1
    Par Breakers12123.08%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.85%15.74%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty has participated in 21 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Dougherty has 72 points, ranking him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.078, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8230.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.452-1.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.375-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.400-2.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.404-4.093

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4665-71-72-66-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6467-74-77-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.