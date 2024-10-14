Keith Mitchell betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
When he hits the links Oct. 17-20, Keith Mitchell will try to improve upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2022, he shot 9-under and placed 60th at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2022, Mitchell finished 60th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|60
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|10/7/2021
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|10/8/2020
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|10/3/2019
|MC
|76-68
|+2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 321.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 4.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.670 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 13th, while his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.629, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.96%.
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|312.2
|321.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.96%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.27
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.26%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.19%
|10.80%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- With 599 points, Mitchell currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.670
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.629
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.001
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.278
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.019
|4.324
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
