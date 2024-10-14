Keith Mitchell betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 321.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.