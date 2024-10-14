PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Oct. 17-20, Keith Mitchell will try to improve upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2022, he shot 9-under and placed 60th at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2022, Mitchell finished 60th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/20226065-69-70-71-9
    10/7/2021MC70-68-4
    10/8/2020MC69-68-5
    10/3/2019MC76-68+2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 321.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 4.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.670 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks 13th, while his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.629, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.96%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13312.2321.5
    Greens in Regulation %1170.96%70.99%
    Putts Per Round13129.2728.6
    Par Breakers229.26%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.19%10.80%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • With 599 points, Mitchell currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6701.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6291.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0011.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2780.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0194.324

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.