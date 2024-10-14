K.H. Lee betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.

Lee is averaging 1.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.