K.H. Lee betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, K.H. Lee will try to improve upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 17-under and finished seventh at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Lee's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 15-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Lee last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Lee's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|10/6/2022
|37
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|10/7/2021
|14
|68-64-71-66
|-15
|10/8/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|10/3/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
|11/1/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging 1.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.178 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163, which ranks 63rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.360 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.0
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.56%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.84
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.21%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.27%
|12.65%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Lee has 411 points, ranking him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.223 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.163
|1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.360
|-1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.174
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.144
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.121
|2.178
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.