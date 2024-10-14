PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: K.H. Lee of South Korea putts on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Oct. 17-20, K.H. Lee will try to improve upon his last performance at the Shriners Children's Open. In 2023, he shot 17-under and finished seventh at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Lee's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 15-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Lee last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 17-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Lee's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023769-64-66-68-17
    10/6/20223772-66-65-69-12
    10/7/20211468-64-71-66-15
    10/8/2020MC72-71+1
    10/3/2019MC73-69E
    11/1/2018MC71-70-1

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee is averaging 1.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.178 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163, which ranks 63rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.360 mark (147th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 64th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.0310.4
    Greens in Regulation %11765.56%72.53%
    Putts Per Round7628.8429.1
    Par Breakers5425.21%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.27%12.65%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 54.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Lee has 411 points, ranking him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.223 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1631.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.360-1.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1740.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1441.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1212.178

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.