Justin Suh betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.725 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390. He finished 37th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that tournament).