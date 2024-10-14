Justin Suh betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Suh has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2023, Suh finished 56th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Suh's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|10/6/2022
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|10/8/2020
|8
|68-65-66-67
|-18
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Suh is averaging 2.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.992 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 (119th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.613, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.03%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.2
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.03%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.16
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.55%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|15.86%
|12.04%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- As of now, Suh has compiled 149 points, which ranks him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.725 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that tournament).
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.096
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.613
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.258
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.622
|2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.344
|1.992
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.