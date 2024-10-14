PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Justin Suh betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 56th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin Oct. 17-20.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Suh has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2023, Suh finished 56th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Suh's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20235670-68-70-70-6
    10/6/2022MC69-71-2
    10/8/2020868-65-66-67-18

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Suh is averaging 2.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.992 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 (119th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.613, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.03%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86301.2304.3
    Greens in Regulation %8067.03%73.15%
    Putts Per Round11929.1629.1
    Par Breakers7824.55%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance14215.86%12.04%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 24 tournaments).
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 37.5%.
    • As of now, Suh has compiled 149 points, which ranks him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.725 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.390. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 77th in that tournament).
    • Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0960.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.613-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.2580.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6222.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.3441.992

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-70-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

