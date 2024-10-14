Justin Lower betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower seeks better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Summerlin in 2023.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Lower's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Lower's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|10/6/2022
|20
|70-68-67-65
|-14
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 2.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 4.524 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.138 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.189, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.34%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.2
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.34%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.02
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.31%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.47%
|12.96%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Currently, Lower sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 461 points.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.138
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.189
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.067
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.371
|2.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.356
|4.524
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
