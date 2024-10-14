PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower seeks better results in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Summerlin in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Lower's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Lower's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-70E
    10/6/20222070-68-67-65-14

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 2.558 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 4.524 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.138 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 130th, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.189, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.34%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130296.2300.0
    Greens in Regulation %3269.34%73.15%
    Putts Per Round9929.0229.1
    Par Breakers4925.31%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.47%12.96%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Currently, Lower sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 461 points.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1380.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1890.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0670.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3712.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3564.524

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.