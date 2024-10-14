PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 21st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Bramlett has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2022, Bramlett failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/6/2022MC73-68-1
    10/7/2021MC68-75+1
    10/8/20204368-66-64-74-12

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 320.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -3.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.083 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15312.0320.2
    Greens in Regulation %4368.79%71.88%
    Putts Per Round15929.6330.3
    Par Breakers12622.96%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.73%12.50%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett, who has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.075. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3141.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0831.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.1981.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.369-3.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2261.162

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.