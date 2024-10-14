Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett hits the links Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 21st-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last three appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Bramlett has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2022, Bramlett failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.390 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/6/2022
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|10/7/2021
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|10/8/2020
|43
|68-66-64-74
|-12
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 320.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -3.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.0 yards) ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.083 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|312.0
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|68.79%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.63
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.96%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.73%
|12.50%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett, who has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Bramlett, who has 187 points, currently ranks 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.075. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked 21st in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.314
|1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.083
|1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.198
|1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.369
|-3.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.226
|1.162
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.