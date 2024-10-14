Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.075. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.712 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020. He finished 17th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.